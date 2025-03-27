Mizuho Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $43.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 3,142,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $6,818,305.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,255.68. This represents a 21.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock valued at $290,611,129 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

