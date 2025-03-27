Moment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $424.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.84 and its 200 day moving average is $431.35. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

