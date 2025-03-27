Moment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after purchasing an additional 417,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $372.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.71 and a 200-day moving average of $392.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

