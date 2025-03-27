Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 137,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.