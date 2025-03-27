Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 137,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Province Diamonds
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.