Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $263.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day moving average is $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

