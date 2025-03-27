NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in March

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NBPVF remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

About NB Private Equity Partners

See Also

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

