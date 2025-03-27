NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $371.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.08 and its 200-day moving average is $347.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

