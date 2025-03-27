NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 94,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 598,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

NET Power Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NET Power by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NET Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NET Power by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

