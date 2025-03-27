Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 480 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey William Karbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00.

NFLX stock traded down $26.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $970.65. 3,522,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,459. The company has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $967.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $864.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

