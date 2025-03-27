NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in March

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NEXON Price Performance
Shares of NEXOY stock traded down C$1.15 on Thursday, reaching C$13.82. 4,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.32. NEXON has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$21.74.
NEXON Company Profile
