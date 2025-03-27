Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.25. Nicox shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Nicox Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

