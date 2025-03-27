Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Down 80.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.