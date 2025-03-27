Northamber (LON:NAR) Releases Earnings Results

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.18) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northamber had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%.
Northamber Stock Performance
LON NAR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.33). 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,577. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 25.15 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.67.
About Northamber
