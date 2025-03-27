Northamber (LON:NAR) Releases Earnings Results

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.18) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northamber had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%.

Northamber Stock Performance

LON NAR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.33). 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,577. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 25.15 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.67.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

