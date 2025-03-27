Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 197,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,946. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of Nova LifeStyle

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) by 380.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

