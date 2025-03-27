Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,519. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

