Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oriental Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.41. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

