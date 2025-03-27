Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 9,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 210,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

