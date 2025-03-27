Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 5137313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance
Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
