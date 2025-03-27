Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.0 million-$395.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.5 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-5.000 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. 521,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,533. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

