Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

