Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 345,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 233,684 shares.The stock last traded at $32.73 and had previously closed at $32.64.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.