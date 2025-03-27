Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 345,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 233,684 shares.The stock last traded at $32.73 and had previously closed at $32.64.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

