Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.32% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CPI Card Group by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMTS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36. CPI Card Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $35.19.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

