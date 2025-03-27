Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,596,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 960,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 102,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

