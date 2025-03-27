PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 165,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

