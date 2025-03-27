Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Critical Analysis

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Dividends
Lineage pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lineage and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lineage
|0
|7
|10
|1
|2.67
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lineage and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lineage
|$5.34 billion
|2.56
|-$77.40 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|$1.45 billion
|0.85
|-$78.02 million
|($0.43)
|-24.01
Lineage has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.
Profitability
This table compares Lineage and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lineage
|-12.18%
|-9.89%
|-3.51%
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|0.25%
|0.13%
|0.06%
Summary
Lineage beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lineage
Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.