Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Critical Analysis

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lineage and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 7 10 1 2.67 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Lineage presently has a consensus price target of $82.06, indicating a potential upside of 37.14%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

This table compares Lineage and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.34 billion 2.56 -$77.40 million N/A N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.45 billion 0.85 -$78.02 million ($0.43) -24.01

Lineage has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage -12.18% -9.89% -3.51% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.25% 0.13% 0.06%

Summary

Lineage beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

