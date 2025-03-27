Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 409,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile



Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

