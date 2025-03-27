PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 240.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,724,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,495,000 after purchasing an additional 281,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

