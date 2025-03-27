Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Perenti Price Performance
Shares of AUSDF stock remained flat at $0.94 on Wednesday. Perenti has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.
About Perenti
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.