Personal Group (LON:PGH) Announces Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.
Shares of PGH stock traded up GBX 7.88 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.88 ($3.19). 72,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,484. Personal Group has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.
Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.
