Personal Group (LON:PGH) Announces Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Personal Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PGH traded up GBX 7.88 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 247.88 ($3.19). The stock had a trading volume of 72,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46. Personal Group has a 1-year low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.19).

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.69) to GBX 316 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

Featured Articles

