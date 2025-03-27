Personal Group (LON:PGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.
Personal Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON PGH traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.90 ($3.19). 69,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,447. The stock has a market cap of £76.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.22.
Personal Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Personal Group
About Personal Group
Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.