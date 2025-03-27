Personal Group (LON:PGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Personal Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON PGH traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.90 ($3.19). 69,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,447. The stock has a market cap of £76.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.22.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.69) to GBX 316 ($4.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Personal Group

About Personal Group

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.