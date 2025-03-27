Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$19.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$13.40 and a one year high of C$18.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.09, for a total value of C$415,078.89. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,150 shares of company stock worth $230,994 and sold 203,509 shares worth $3,402,675. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

