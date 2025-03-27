Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.17. 13,432,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 36,662,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

