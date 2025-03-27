PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 91112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

