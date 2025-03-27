Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 696.7% from the February 28th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.41. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

