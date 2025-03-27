Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 752.1% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 752.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Polar Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on POLA

Polar Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.