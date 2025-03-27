Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 752.1% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 752.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Polar Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
