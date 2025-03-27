Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Announces Earnings Results

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Pollen Street Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LON POLN traded down GBX 2.02 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 769.98 ($9.91). The stock had a trading volume of 50,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 757.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.26. Pollen Street Group has a 12-month low of GBX 640 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 848 ($10.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £474.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Pollen Street Group alerts:

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.50 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.