PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 50084020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £22.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.63.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.