Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,400 shares, an increase of 282.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.
Predictive Discovery Stock Up 0.0 %
Predictive Discovery stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,184. Predictive Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Discovery
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.