Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,400 shares, an increase of 282.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Predictive Discovery Stock Up 0.0 %

Predictive Discovery stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,184. Predictive Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Predictive Discovery Company Profile

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

