Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) Head to Head Survey

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vasamed has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vasamed alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vasamed and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Vasamed.

This table compares Vasamed and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex 11.06% 21.68% 12.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasamed and Pro-Dex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex $61.00 million 2.64 $2.13 million $2.01 24.58

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Vasamed on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

(Get Free Report)

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasamed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasamed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.