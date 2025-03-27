Promising Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Alibaba Group, Endeavor Group, GameStop, Flutter Entertainment, AutoZone, Verizon Communications, and Arista Networks are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks represent shares of companies operating within the entertainment industry, such as film studios, streaming platforms, gaming companies, and amusement parks. These stocks are influenced by trends in consumer behavior and technological innovation, and they offer investors exposure to a sector known for its dynamic and cyclical nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $136.51. 11,603,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,050,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,145. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 30,729,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28 and a beta of -0.29.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $237.56. 2,539,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,077.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.72.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE AZO traded up $137.02 on Thursday, hitting $3,818.70. 135,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,460.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,270.12. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,831.69.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 11,308,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,354,492. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.50. 5,837,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,705. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

