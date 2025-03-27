Promising Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 24th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, Omnicom Group, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate digital platforms focused on social interactions and user-generated content. These companies typically generate revenue through advertising, subscriptions, or data-driven services, making them integral to the digital economy and subject to trends in online engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.52. 6,894,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,328. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.02. 3,720,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,982. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.76. 2,523,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

OMC stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $13.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $620.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,899.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

