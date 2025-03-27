ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $15.76. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

