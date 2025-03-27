Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Protector Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

