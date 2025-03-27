Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Protector Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.
Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Protector Forsikring ASA
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.