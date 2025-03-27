Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 97.1% in March

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PVCT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

