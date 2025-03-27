Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 97.1% in March

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PVCT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
