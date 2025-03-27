Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,618,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,506,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,410 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

