Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

