Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 1,509.1% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RAIFY
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Raiffeisen Bank International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2983 dividend. This is a positive change from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.
Read More
