Randall Starr Buys 3,716 Shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Stock

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Starr purchased 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,571.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FVR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,546. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FVR

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.