Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Releases Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.

Real Estate Investors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.07.

Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is -29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Real Estate Investors

In related news, insider Paul Bassi acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145,000 ($186,687.27). 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

