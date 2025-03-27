Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Releases Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.
Real Estate Investors Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of RLE opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.07.
Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is -29.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Real Estate Investors
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Investors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.